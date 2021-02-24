JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is seeking an enthusiastic, creative and organized intern to assist staff members with programs at the center, according to a press release.
The position is part-time: 5-15 hours per week on Fridays, Saturdays and some afternoons.
Candidates must have excellent organizational and basic computer skills, and should be comfortable interacting with the public, especially youth. Candidates should have some work experience.
The successful applicant must be in high school, experiencing a gap year or a college student.
Pay is $11.40 to $12.50 an hour. The job will run throughout 2021 and beyond.
For details, visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/JosephyJob.
To apply, send a letter and resume to Megan Wolfe, coordinator@josephy.org.
