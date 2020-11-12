JOSEPH — The first November book for the book group at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is "Indian Horse" by Richard Wagamese, to be previewed at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The book is about Saul Indian Horse, a child when his family retreats into the woods. Among the lakes and cedars, they attempt to reconnect with half-forgotten traditions and hide from the authorities who have been kidnapping Ojibway youths. But when winter approaches, Saul loses everything: His brother, his parents, his beloved grandmother — and then his home itself.
Book group members receive 15% off "Indian Horse," available for purchase at the Josephy Center now.
Call 541-432-0505 or visit online at https://josephy.org/book-group/.
