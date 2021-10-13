JOSEPH — A buildings and grounds cleanup day is planned Sunday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, according to a press release.

Free pizza will be offered to participants, the release stated.

Volunteers can sign up now by email at systems@josephy.org or by calling 541-432-0505. Volunteers can simply show up Sunday at 403 N. Main St.

