JOSEPH — “Who’s Your Buddy?” a new exhibit to celebrate the relationship between humans and a special companion animal, will open at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to a press release.
This exhibit features 32 local and out-of-town artists including Ellen Morris Bishop, Jennifer Hawkins-Connolly, Ed Pitts, Aimee Jungmann and 11 artists who are students from the Joseph Charter School: Claire Webb, Abigail Dundas, Mary Hellinger, Marley Hutchins, Kallie Michaelson, Rylee Meyers and Myka Rowden and more.
The art varies from photographs, painting and drawing to ceramics and writing. Artists submitted works that range from special portraits of their special buddy through a variety of media, such as photography, painting, clay and wood.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no reception as usual, but will have a Brown Bag (date to be announced), a People’s Choice award (in-person and online) and a virtual slide show on the center’s website.
Visitors can enjoy the show in-person but masks are required.
“I really wanted to highlight the special companions in our lives through an art exhibit at the Josephy Center,” curator René Fleming said. “Whether it’s a horse, a cat, a hamster or a dog … these animals provide a connection that enriches our lives, no matter what age we are.”
The exhibit should appeal to anyone with a special animal in their lives or who have felt that special human/animal bond.
Exhibit hours at the center, located at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph, through Feb. 22 are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Visitors also can call for an appointment at 541-432-0505.
