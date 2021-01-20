JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is planning upcoming sessions of spring and summer youth art on its website and is urging youths to sign up now.
Classes fill up fast, so sign up online soon to guarantee a spot.
Stop by 403 Main St. in Joseph, call 541-432-0505 or visit https://josephy.org/calendar/category/classes/youth/list/?hide_subsequent_recurrences=1.
