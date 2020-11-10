JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is putting out two “calls to artists” for exhibits in December and January.
The first is "Who's Your Buddy," in which artists are invited to share a work of art depicting a special human-animal bond.
Artists interested in this exhibit are invited to submit up to three works of any medium to Megan at coordinator@josephy.org by 5 p.m., Dec. 1. Submissions must be 300 dpi.
For more details visit https://josephy.org/call-to-artists-exhibit-whos-your-buddy/.
The second call to artists is a women's exhibit called, "Motherhood."
The eighth annual women's exhibit will center on the theme of motherhood.
Submissions are due to Megan at coordinator@josephy.org by 5 p.m., Jan. 18. Images of artwork (all media welcome) should be 300 dpi.
To learn more, call the center at 541-432-0505 or visit https://josephy.org/call-to-artists-womens-exhibit-motherhood/.
