JOSEPH — A raffle for a buck tag is taking place at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph to raise funds in support of a campaign to make the center a permanent and sustainable home for arts and culture in Wallowa County.
The raffle is for a three-day guided hunt with a Landowner Preference Program tag for the winner and up to two guests will take place on the Nature Conservancy’s Zumwalt Prairie Preserve in the fall of 2021.
The drawing will be held sometime between March 1-31.
Every year, the conservancy gives a handful of buck and bull tags to nonprofit organizations to help raise money for causes that will benefit their local community. The Josephy Center will sell 200 tickets at $50 each to raise $10,000 toward repairs for the log building in which it currently resides. This “good neighbor” program is not only a generous fundraising opportunity, but is also an excellent opportunity for hunters wanting to pursue deer and elk in their ancient, undisturbed grassland habitat.
Because hunters from all over have heard about the Zumwalt’s beauty and quality game, these tags are often raffled outside the county in hopes of raising more money. The center is selling tickets online in order to provide local hunters — along with the friends and relatives of local people — a fair shot at winning this raffle.
If you are not a hunter, but your Uncle Harry or Aunt Elsa is, buy them a ticket and give them another reason to visit you in the Wallowa Country. If you are a hunter, take a chance on an unforgettable private hunt on the gorgeous Zumwalt Prairie.
Tickets may be purchased online at josephy.org, by calling 541-432-0505, or by stopping by the center located at 403 N. Main Street in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.