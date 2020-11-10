JOSEPH — The Wallowa Valley Photo Club has gathered to bring a photo exhibit full of landscapes, animals and unique images of the world around us at the Josephy Center for Art and Culture.
Included in the exhibit is "Pony in Winter" by Linda Bauck.
Join online or at the Josephy Center to see this exhibit for yourself from Monday, Nov. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 22.
For more information, call the Josephy Center at 541-432-0505 or visit online at https://josephy.org/view-finder/.
