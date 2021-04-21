JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture more than exceeded its fundraising goals Thursday, April 15, hoping to raise at least $50,000 to purchase and renovate the center.
The capital campaign fundraising event kicked off at 6:30 p.m. and by 7:30 p.m., had raised just over $80,000, with most of the donations coming from Wallowa County residents.
Combined with a matching incentive offered by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the evening’s total ended up exceeding $135,000, allowing the Josephy Center to realize its long-awaited goal of being able to purchase and renovate the building.
“We are beside ourselves with excitement,” said Executive Director Cheryl Coughlan. “The dream of becoming a permanent home for arts and culture in Wallowa County is now a reality. I almost have to pinch myself to believe it!”
The Key to Our Future fundraising event, hosted by special guest Andy Lindberg, was upbeat and fast-paced with heart-warming moments including youth testimonials, dedications made in memory of loved ones and a video reminding viewers that art is everywhere in Wallowa County — if you look for it.
“I challenge anyone who lives in this beautiful place to watch that video and not feel as if you’re going to burst with pride,” said Jeff Costello, president of the center’s board.
Prizes sponsored by local businesses helped incentivize giving throughout the event. Winner Sally Goebel won a growler from Terminal Gravity in Enterprise every month for a full year. Kathryn J. Neal won $300 worth of pizza cards from M.Crow in Lostine.
“This fundraiser was undoubtedly a success,” said Development Director Kellee Sheehy. “But there’s a lot of work ahead. Buying the building for the county means that we are all responsible for shaping how it grows. We need feedback from residents about what kinds of programs they want or want more of. That feedback will help determine the design of the building when we renovate and expand in Phase II.”
“Even though we received grant funding,” Coughlan said, “it’s the people of Wallowa County who came through for us in the end. They showed up and generously gave their hard-earned dollars. Now we can all reap the benefit for years to come.”
The Key to Our Future campaign is focused on making the Josephy Center a permanent home for arts and culture in Wallowa County, as well as restoring and expanding the Center to elevate visitor experience and fit the growing needs of the community.
The campaign has two phases: Phase One focuses on the building purchase, critical safety repairs and accessibility for all. Phase Two focuses on the renovation and expansion of the building which will increase functionality, accessibility and programming.
To watch the “Art is Everywhere” video, go to www.josephy.org/capital-fundraiser.
