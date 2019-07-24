Weekend fishing opportunities in and around Wallowa County.
Not into Rodeo? Need to get away to a quiet spot? Grab a fishing pole and head out to some of these places!
In the Grande Ronde River, anglers are catching good-size trout in the roadless section and bass in the lower river between Troy and the WA state line.
Trout fishing has been good on the Wallowa River with fish taking stoneflies and caddies patterns below the surface.
Fish Lake and Wallowa Lake are scheduled to be stocked this week.
GRANDE RONDE RIVER: trout, whitefish, bass
The Grande Ronde is fishing well throughout the roadless section for good-size trout. Flows are currently good for rafting but are becoming more difficult as flows drop. The lower river fishes very well for bass during the summer months. Try fishing between the state line with Washington and the town of Troy.
IMNAHA RIVER: trout
While flows are still up on the Imnaha River, anglers should begin finding success for trout and whitefish. The reaches between the town of Imnaha and the fish weir are best; however, be sure to get permission before fishing on private property.
The lower river often fishes well for bass during the summer months as they move in from the Snake River.
Due to poor returns of spring Chinook there are no plans for a salmon season.
JUBILEE LAKE: trout
The main access to the lake is now open. Fishing should be good for rainbow trout, the lake was stocked last week with legal and trophy trout.
LUGER POND: rainbow trout
This pond is accessible and has been stocked with legal-size and trophy-size rainbow trout.
Take the Palmer Junction Road north out of Elgin about 10 miles to USFS 63. Follow USFS 63 for about 9 miles, then left on USFS 6306. Luger Pond is 2.5 miles on the right, near Luger Springs campground.
MCKAY RESERVOIR: perch, crappie, bass
The reservoir is at full pool, water conditions are improving visibility is getting better and water temperature is warming.
Crappie fishing should be heating up as crapping move into the shallows to spawn, early morning and evening produce the most consistent bite. Drifting or trolling with, jigs, spinners and small plugs are good ways to locate scattered crappie schools. Once a school of actively biting crappie are located slow down and fish jigs slowly under a bobber. Fishing for small and largemouth bass should be fair to good.
MORGAN LAKE: rainbow trout
Morgan Lake is now open to fishing and has been stocked with 500 trophy-size rainbow trout. That’s in addition to the trout already available from fingerling stocking last spring.
PEACH (LADD) POND: rainbow trout
The pond has received its second stocking with 1,000 legal-size and 75 trophy-size rainbow trout.
To measure the catch rate of trout stocked in the Peach Pond, ODFW marked some of these with an orange colored tag just under the dorsal fin. If you catch one of these tagged fish, please report the tag number to Tim Bailey, District Fish Biologist at 541-962-1829. Some of these tags will have a $50 reward available.
Construction of a new ADA accessible fishing platform is now complete.
TAYLOR GREEN POND: rainbow trout
The pond is stocked with legal and trophy-size rainbow trout. Fishing has been good.
From Hwy 203 at Union, turn left staying on Hwy 203 towards Medical Springs. At the summit between Union and Medical Springs, turn left onto USFS Road 7700 (opposite Snowpark area). Proceed East on 7700 road for about 9 miles to USFS Road 7740 on the right. There is a popular camping area just beyond the 7740 road on the right. Proceed on the 7740 road for about 1/4 mile. The rock pit and pond are on the right.
WALLOWA COUNTY PONDS: rainbow trout
Wallowa County ponds on the forest and in the valley received a fresh batch of stocked trout this week and fishing should be good.
Kinney Lake is fishing well for stocked and holdover trout up to 16-inches.
WALLOWA LAKE: rainbow trout, kokanee, lake trout
Kokanee fishing is picking up for anglers. While most are finding moderate catch rates, the quality of fish is very good with kokanee to 4 pounds.
Trout fishing has been good for holdover and recently stocked fish.
WALLOWA RIVER: steelhead, mountain whitefish, trout
Trout fishing on the Wallowa River is currently good. Fish have been taking large stoneflies and caddis patterns under the surface. Dry flies during the last few hours of daylight have also been effective.
Please report a caught tagged fish to the ODFW Pendleton office 541-276-2344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.