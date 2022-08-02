Kids got in on the fun by spraying spectators with water from the back of a Bank of Eastern Oregon pickup during the 2022 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 30, 2022. As warm as the day was, many spectators were begging to be sprayed.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kids scramble for candy thrown from floats in the 76th Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Folks from Wallowa Lake Go-Karts kept kids entertained Saturday, July 30, 2022, while waiting for the Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade to get started.
JOSEPH — A total of 89 kids took part in the Junior Parade for the 2022 Chief Joseph Days on Friday, July 29, as parents and other spectators lined the streets of downtown Joseph, according to a press release from Diane Witherrite.
The grand prize was a basketball hoop donated by Coca-Cola Bottling of La Grande to the Wallowa County Top Gun Training School. The school was honored for being the county’s own training program.
In the Small Fry category, the costumes for 5 years old and younger, Michael and Hayden Moncrief won first prize with their Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Everyday entry.
Second prize went to a future Tuckerette, Haisley Keller.
In the category for costumes 6-8 years old, first prize went to a hive of bees called America the Bee-U-tiful, made up of Skylar, Carson and Landrie Toren with Jack and Penny Dean.
Second prize went to Candy Land! with Queen Frosting, Mr. Mint and Princess Lolly Hays and Staglos.
In the wheels category, the Freels Family Circus Traveling Coast to Coast won first place with Cav and Trix as the lions along with lion tamers Paige and Cara Freels.
Second place went to the Wallowa Lake Mermaids, McKenna and Audrey Borgerding and Violet and Hayzel Strickland.
Third place went to 3-year-old Maddox for “Bringing the Thunder” with sidekick Cameron. Joining four generations of family members, Maddox hoped everyone lets their hair down to “Feel the Thunder,” the CJD theme.
Among the marching groups first place went to Building Healthy Families, with families and staff dressed as their favorite literary characters.
Second place went to the Wallowa County Fair 4-H Court and members celebrating the summer in splish, splash, summer fun style. The court consisted of Basey Dawson, Owyhee Harguess and Jadeyn Perin.
Among the floats, first place went to the Wallowa County Top Gun Training School. Its naval directors include Grayson Hawkins, Brogan Hawkins, Tate Zacharias and Gus Christianson.
First place among the riding groups went to the Knights in Shining Armor made up of the Stuffton, Grandi and Cobb Families, with Teal as Maid Marian.
Second place went to Yellowstone with the Williams, Stanley and Campbell kids.
Third place went to Princess Kodie Kate and her unicorn Willey.
Cash prizes in each category were donated by Mr. Timber Inc. and each participant received an ice cream cone donated by R&R Drive In in Joseph.
