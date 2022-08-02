JOSEPH — A total of 89 kids took part in the Junior Parade for the 2022 Chief Joseph Days on Friday, July 29, as parents and other spectators lined the streets of downtown Joseph, according to a press release from Diane Witherrite.

The grand prize was a basketball hoop donated by Coca-Cola Bottling of La Grande to the Wallowa County Top Gun Training School. The school was honored for being the county’s own training program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.