Carol Vencill, president of the Wallowa County Humane Society, shows the $1,704 in cash raised by the two kindergarten classes at Enterprise Elementary School as a donation to the society Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Vencill said some of the money would go to pay veterinarian bills for dogs.
Carol Vencill, president of the Wallowa County Humane Society, introduces Tinky the cat to Enterprise Elementary School kindergarteners Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The youths were there to donate $1,704 they had raised for the animal shelter.
Kindergarteners from Enterprise Elementary School get to know Tinky the cat at the Wallowa County Humane Society while the students of Petey Evans, background, at Tricia Otten, prepare to make a donation Wednesday, May 24, 2023,k to the Humane Society.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
ENTERPRISE — An important lesson was taught to kindergarteners at Enterprise Elementary School this year, and it was reflected in a selfless act the students showed Wednesday, May 24.
About 30 students of teachers Petie Evans and Tricia Otten made the short walk from the school down the hill to the Wallowa County Humane Society to deliver $1,704 they had raised to benefit the lost or abandoned animals the society cares for.
