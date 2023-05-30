ENTERPRISE — An important lesson was taught to kindergarteners at Enterprise Elementary School this year, and it was reflected in a selfless act the students showed Wednesday, May 24.

About 30 students of teachers Petie Evans and Tricia Otten made the short walk from the school down the hill to the Wallowa County Humane Society to deliver $1,704 they had raised to benefit the lost or abandoned animals the society cares for.

