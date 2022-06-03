From left, Riley Vesterby, vice president of Creating Memories for Disabled Children, a nonprofit that gives disabled children an outdoor experience, accepts a donation Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from Enterprise Elementary School kindergarten teachers Tricia Otten and Petey Evans. The classes raised $1,721.86 from fundraisers they conducted.
WALLOWA LAKE — Enterprise Elementary School’s two kindergarten classes presented money they raised to a nonprofit at Wallowa Lake on Tuesday, May 24, that offers disabled children an outdoor experience.
The 44 children in Tricia Otten’s and Petey Evans’ classes presented $1,721.86 to Creating Memories for Disabled Children, as a way to muster a spirit of generosity in them.
“We tried to get the kindergartners to think of a way to give to others and not expect anything in return,” Evans said.
Earlier in the school year, the classes voted on a charity they wished to support. Then, they decided on a method to raise money for the charity.
Evans’ class sold about 500 cookies, while Otten’s solicited pledges for a walk-a-thon.
Creating Memories began as a nonprofit in 2012 and took over the former Boy Scout camp at the head of the lake in 2014. It now has a 50-year lease on the property with an option for another 50-year lease from the Blue Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts.
At the camp are three A-frame cabins and five tepees that can be used by handicapped children and their families, according to a Chieftain story from June 2021. The camp also has a trail to Wallowa Falls. Handicapped children are given the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, such as boating, hunting, fishing, photography and just enjoying being outdoors.
“We just wanted the kindergartners to get into the spirit of giving,” Evans said.
