ENTERPRISE — Diane Knox was “amazed” at being the winner of this year’s quilt raffle when she received a quilt from members of the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild on Monday, Sept. 14.
“I think it’s awesome,” Knox said. “I don’t usually win stuff.”
The quilt was named a Tulip Log Cabin quilt.
Knox said she purchased $10 worth of tickets — six for $5 to win the quilt.
Asked what she planned to do with it, she said, “I don’t know. I might hang it on the wall. It’s not going on my bed because my dogs sleep with me.”
She was urged by guild members that when the quilt needs laundering, to just wash it herself and not send it to the dry cleaners.
The guild said in a statement that there were 17 entries in the quilt challenge the group held, including many baby quilts. The group met Thursday, Sept. 10, to wrap up it’s 2019-20 year and select the winners.
The guild normally holds its raffle in June and draws a winner at the quilt show then. But it was delayed this year by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, said Marietta Herinckx, who has served as guild president for the past two years.
Guild challenges for the 2019-20 year included the Unfinished Objects (UFO) Challenge, the 2020 Challenge and the On Safari Baby Quilt Challenge.
Herinckx had her name drawn as the Show and Tell $25 gift certificate winner.
Other winners and the amounts of their gift certificates to be redeemed at Prairie Creek Quilts included:
(UFO) Challenge
• Kathleen Wecks, $25.
• Karolyn Doss, $15.
• Betty Whitehead, $10.
2020 Challenge
• Cheryl Jenkins, $25.
• Kathleen Wecks, $15.
• Kathleen Wecks, $10.
On Safari Baby Quilt Challenge
• Bobbi Thomson, $25.
• Marietta Herinckx, $15.
• Lailani Seidel, $10.
The first category was awarded by drawing. The latter two were by votes.
Also, at the Sept. 10 meeting, members selected their leaders and quilt challenges for the next year. The new leaders will be President Barbara McCormack, Vice President Connie Jenkins and Secretary/Treasurer Janis Buffam.
Challenges for 2020-21 will include On the Farm for baby quilts.
The guild meets at 5:30 pm. the second Thursday of each month at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Enterprise.
