WALLOWA LAKE — The first of what promises to be an annual fishing derby to benefit veterans will take place June 10-11 on Wallowa Lake with the Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby, according to a press release.
The prize for first place is $1,000. The angler who reels in the biggest fish wins $500. Gear packages go to those judged in second through fifth place.
Entry fees include a $60 boat fee, $40 each for adults and $25 each for those aged 12-17. Children 11 and younger compete for free. There is a maximum of five people allowed per boat.
Check-in begins at 6 a.m. June 10 and 11 at the north and south boat ramps at the lake. The derby runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. June 11.
The entry fee includes a June 10 fundraiser dinner at 5 p.m. at Enterprise Christian Church and five raffle tickets. More than 40 items will be up for raffle and auction, including a guided salmon-fishing trip for four at Buoy 10 in Astoria.
Proceeds benefit Cross the Divide’s outdoor program to help pay for veterans and their families to travel and take part in hunting and fishing activities throughout the Pacific Northwest. Cross the Divide’s mission is to help veterans and their families navigate the challenging terrain of life, promote healing, hope, strength and growth by the application of God’s truths in the venue of God’s creation, the release stated.
