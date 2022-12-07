Thanksgiving was amazing this year! We attended the Veterans at the Hurricane Creek Grange in Joseph. They had many veterans in attendance and much conversation was enjoyed by us all.

The Elks Lodge was filled with even more veterans at their official Elks Veterans Dinner on Nov. 12. When we arrived and greeted whoever we recognized, we sat down and a gentleman was selling raffle tickets to help fix the damage sustained by our American Legion building in Wallowa during the August hailstorm. It was such a surprise! Our eyes teared up a bit to hear this.

———

Maria Tye is the commander of the American Legion Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.

