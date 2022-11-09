Veterans organizations in Wallowa County include the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. These organizations provide assistance to veterans seeking benefits, whether for military service-related injuries, nonservice-related benefits, or educational benefits.

Health care is provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ medical hospitals. The VA Cemetery System also is a very active part of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Maria D. Tye is the new commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.

