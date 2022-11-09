Veterans organizations in Wallowa County include the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. These organizations provide assistance to veterans seeking benefits, whether for military service-related injuries, nonservice-related benefits, or educational benefits.
Health care is provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ medical hospitals. The VA Cemetery System also is a very active part of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Department of Veterans Affairs provides a vast array of services, such as pension benefits, which are based on a veteran’s income. The medical side of the Department of Veterans Affairs provides medical services based primarily on service-related injuries and a veteran’s income.
There are many avenues for acquiring these benefits. The veterans organizations have people who specialize in providing assistance to veterans by providing forms and pamphlets explaining these benefits and how to apply for them.
The veterans’ organizations are a great way to also establish camaraderie and to give back to communities through their programs. They may sponsor a youth activity or have oratorical programs, outreach to law enforcement agencies, summertime baseball teams and more.
One of these programs from the American Legion is the Oratorical High School Scholarship Program, which offers $500 to winners at the post level, $500 at the district level and from $1,500 to $5,000 at the state level. State winners advance to the national American Legion program level, which offers between $22,000 and $25,000 to winners.
The speeches, which focus on aspects of the U.S. Constitution, are to last between 8 and 10 minutes. Specific topics for the speeches will be given to students when they enter the contest.
American Legion Kruse Post 72 will hold local contest the third or fourth week in December. The deadline to enter the contest is Dec. 1.
Legion Kruse Post 72 has emailed flyers and contact information about this contest to county high schools. Please feel free to contact them and ask about this great opportunity or contact me, Maria D. Tye, at corey0071@gmail.com or 281-786-5402.
Maria D. Tye is the new commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.
