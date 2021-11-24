ENTERPRISE — The Les Schwab Tire Center in Enterprise and the Enterprise Christian Church are again joining forces in their annual Toy Drive for Christmas, according to a press release.
The focus is to provide gifts for teens and preteens who often are overlooked in gift drives that focus on younger children, ECC Pastor David Bruce said.
Maria Weer, a church member and executive director of the Wallowa County Alternative Education School, agreed.
“It’s often easier for people to shop for younger kids and there’s lots of teens in our community who need gifts as well,” she said Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Donations can be dropped off at Les Schwab in Enterprise or at the church. A toy collection box is now in the church lobby and will remain there until Dec. 19.
A “sleigh” will make its debut at the Christmas Bazaar at the Cloverleaf Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4 and then be moved to Les Schwab. New toy or gift donations can be made at either Schwab or the church.
Wrapping and delivery of the gifts will take place at the church by ECC members.
“In the last several years we have had a huge uptick in gift requests for teens,” Enterprise High School Librarian Molly Goodrich said in a press release.
Goodrich provided lists of suggested gift ideas for teen and preteen boys and girls.
Girls:
Art supplies, journals, Sharpies, fun pens/markers, stickers, craft kits, adult coloring books, water bottles, fuzzy blanket, clothing, cute socks, gloves, stocking hats, hooded sweatshirts, picture frames, ear buds, gift cards to Subway, Sugar Time or Copper Creek, Buck Skin Bucks, beauty products, small makeup kits, nail polish, Chapsticks, lotion, bath sets and hair supplies.
Boys:
Clothing, socks-warm and athletic, gloves, stocking hats, hooded sweatshirts, T-shirts, Sharpies, fuzzy blanket, outdoor stuff, water bottle, headlamp, ear buds, Rubiks Cube/puzzle games, backpacks/drawstring shoe bags, wallet, gift cards to Subway, Sugar Time or Copper Creek, Buck Skin Bucks, self-care products, shower gel and body spray.
