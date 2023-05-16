The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ “Live in Hope” fundraising dinner and auction on Friday, May 12 raised more than $60,000 for the center’s youth suicide-prevention programs.

“It went really well,” said Amy Busch, the center’s public relations and development director. “It was a really nice evening.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.