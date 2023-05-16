The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ “Live in Hope” fundraising dinner and auction on Friday, May 12 raised more than $60,000 for the center’s youth suicide-prevention programs.
“It went really well,” said Amy Busch, the center’s public relations and development director. “It was a really nice evening.”
Busch said attendees heard about the center’s work to help fund counselors in Joseph, Wallowa and Enterprise schools.
And they heard a report from Wallowa High School from math teacher Dave Duncan, sophomore Agatha Doherty and skills trainer Zhenda Glover about how a program funded by the Center for Wellness is working there.
Duncan said he was finding it increasingly difficult to get students to engage in the classroom, especially in the wake of the pandemic. So he reached out to Glover, whose position at the school is funded by the Center for Wellness. Busch said they came up with a simple solution: starting each morning with a question that didn’t necessarily have anything to do with math. For example, students were asked this question: “If you could eat only one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?”
Listening to the students’ answers helped Duncan and Glover “feel the pulse of the day, what was really going on with all the kids. It started conversation,” Busch said, and it increased student engagement.
Doherty said being able to talk with Glover has been a big help for her in school.
Tamera Jones, Wallowa schools superintendent, and Sara Hayes, Wallowa High School principal, honored center staff members with flowers for their work in the schools.
The evening, held at the Wallowa Lake Lodge, started on an emotional note as Chantay Jett, the executive director of the center, and her son, Keelan McBurney, thanked the community for its support in the wake of a vehicle accident in May 2020 that badly injured McBurney, now a senior at Joseph Charter School.
Jett told attendees about how the community came together and offered the family support at a critical moment, and she tied that into the work that the Center for Wellness does: “We are here for people when they are struggling,” Busch said.
