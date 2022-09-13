3 Tosca in admin center.jpg
Wellness Center Public Relations and Development Director Tosca Rawls shows the administrative center where desks and counters will be installed in the new Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center on April 19, 2021. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is set to host the first annual Live in Hope benefit event on Saturday, Sept. 24, to raise critical funds in suicide prevention education and outreach programming, as well as crisis intervention services.

ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is planning “Live in Hope” on Saturday, Sept. 24, to raise money for suicide prevention education and outreach programming, as well as crisis intervention services.

The benefit starts at 6 p.m. Participants can join either virtually or in person at a premier watch party at the Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, across from the Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.

