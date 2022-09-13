ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is planning “Live in Hope” on Saturday, Sept. 24, to raise money for suicide prevention education and outreach programming, as well as crisis intervention services.
The benefit starts at 6 p.m. Participants can join either virtually or in person at a premier watch party at the Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, across from the Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
Virtual attendance is free.
The in-person event is $35 per ticket and includes a program and social hour with drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Only 50 tickets will be sold.
“Live in Hope” will feature a video presentation explaining the center’s services and a video by platinum level sponsor Wallowa Memorial Hospital outlining their support for the crisis services WVCW provides, followed by a special appeal seeking donations.
All audience donors, whether in person or virtual, can donate by phone or computer.
The event will also feature an online auction, which goes live Sept. 21 at noon. Auction items include a guided hunt, a Hells Canyon rafting trip, works by local artisans, several local vacation packages and a collection of several bottles of wine.
“I hope people will attend and support this event, which will allow us to continue and broaden the important work that we’re doing,” said Tosca Rawls, public relations and development director for the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the in-person watch party, visit wvcenterforwellness.org/liveinhope or call 541-426-4524 x1031.
About the center
According to a press release, the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness touches every mental health crisis that occurs in the county. Rawls said there have been nine suicides in the county in the last 16 months, and the center’s crisis line has received up to 100 calls in a month since the COVID pandemic began.
“Every person on the other end of that call is someone experiencing a major mental health crisis,” Rawls said.
She said a mental health crisis could be someone feeling hopeless, experiencing suicidal thoughts, experiencing substance use issues, a youth or an elderly person having a hard time at home, someone experiencing depression or anxiety, or someone feeling “lonely and isolated.”
Funds raised from the “Live in Hope” event will provide for offerings such as “Question. Persuade. Refer.” — a class which teaches participants how to recognize the signs of a person who may be considering suicide, how to talk to someone who is at risk for suicide, and how to refer them for services. Rawls said the center also offers a class on Mental Health First Aid.
“The class teaches people how to recognize the signs of mental illness in a person, how to approach them, talk to and support them,” she said.
One aspect of WVCW’s outreach efforts is its annual “Out of the Dark” luminary vigil, which was held Sept. 10 at the Wallowa County Courthouse.
“It was an opportunity to remember those who have been lost to suicide and a chance to come together to support and offer hope” to those affected by suicide, Rawls said. Staff were on site to provide information about services available from WVCW.
School counselors are available in all the schools in the county as well as the Alternative Education School for students who need to talk to someone. Rawls said there are also resources provided at the schools such as the national youth crisis line.
An upcoming event will bring speaker John Sommers Flanagan, part of the Montana Happiness Project, to Enterprise on Sept. 20. His talk starts at 5 p.m. at Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center. It is open to the community.
He will share “how we can shift our focus to lead more healthy and happier lives,” Rawls said.
Individual counseling is also available at the WVCW, and the center accepts the Oregon Health Plan and other insurance plans. Rawls said the center also can provide same-day service and hopes to offer a grief support group in the near future.
She said the WVCW depends on the support of community partners such as local law enforcement agencies, medical professionals, and partner agencies such as Building Healthy Families, Community Connection and Safe Harbors. She said the Enterprise Police Department and Wallowa County Sheriff’s department have both been “very supportive in crisis intervention efforts.”
In order to further assist first responders, or any community partner, the center offers a Crisis Intervention Training. Rawls said the training is for “anyone who might be helping in a crisis situation. It is a lot about recognizing the signs (of a mental health crisis) and deescalating the situation.”
