ENTERPRISE — A reenactment of the first Christmas will be portrayed for the second consecutive year by the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church the evenings of Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.
“We just want to invite people for a lovely event to tell the story of the first Christmas,” said Janice Bailey, personal ministries leader at the church who is the point person organizing the event.
It will be held in four half-hour performances each night, the first performance to start at 5 p.m. It will be held next to the Wallowa Valley Eye Care Clinic in Enterprise at 515 W. North St.
This year’s cast in the live Nativity includes some newcomers to Enterprise. Joseph and Mary will be portrayed by real-life husband and wife Jordan and Brendy Lindsay. Jordan is a teacher of the fifth through eighth grades at the Seventh-day Adventist School.
There will be free cookies and hot chocolate for those in attendance.
Bailey said a donation jar will be set up to collect a contribution to be made to Community Connection of Wallowa County to help the needy with their heating bills. She said last year’s event brought in more than $135 that was donated.
She said she doesn’t know of any other live Nativities being reenacted in Wallowa County, but said last week that the Seventh-day Adventist Church in La Grande planned to put on one this past weekend.
“We just believe it’s the most important story to get out to our community,” Bailey said. “It’s a little play and people can come out and do something different in our community and share the Good News.”
For more information, call Bailey at 541-263-1789.
