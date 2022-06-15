WALLOWA LAKE — About 45 anglers in 16 boats competed Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, in the Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby at Wallowa Lake.
Cross the Divide Outdoor Director Andy Marcum said he had hoped for more competitors, but believes the high cost of gasoline thwarted the plans of many.
“We lost eight boats and about 25 people in the past week just because of the gas prices,” he said. “Yeah, with $6 gas, people coming from the Seattle area and Southern Oregon, I don’t blame them. I’m surprised we had the turnout we did.”
Marcum said the catch varied widely.
“We had some boats with zero fish and one that caught 75,” he said.
Anglers were allowed to enter the largest 10 fish they caught — five from each day — for the weigh-in Saturday.
First place went to the only local boat, one captained by Jeff Micka of Alder Slope and joined by Don Exon of Enterprise. Their total catch was 14.41 pounds.
The winners won $1,000 donated by Viridian Property Management of Enterprise and including an Addicted Fishing Kill Bag, hats, lures, a Pro-Cure sample bag and Takedown Tackle gear.
Barry Ranken caught the largest fish, a 3.68-pound kokanee at 1 p.m. Saturday in about 15 feet of water near the foot of the lake.
“I know all you guys probably trolled over that same fish,” Marcum said.
Ranken won $500 donated by Viridian.
Second place went to a boat captained by John Kaiser and joined by Daniel Isley, Allen Isley and Frank Blough with a total weight of 13.54 pounds.
They won a Yeti cooler, hats and tackle donated by Wallowa County Ace Hardware, Addicted Fishing, Dave’s Tangle Free, Takedown Tackle and Pro-Cure Bait Scents.
Third place went to Rod Harmon’s boat with Nick Jordan and Kevyn Halazon aboard for a total catch of 11.2 pounds.
They won two Ugly Stix fishing rods and reels, lures and other tackle and hats donated by Cross the Divide, the Wallowa Lake Marina, Dave’s Tangle Free, Takedown Tackle and Pro-Cure Bait Scents.
Fourth went to Brad Maesner’s boat with Pilar Maesner and Joe Ash aboard along with their catch of 8.68 pounds. They won a $150 Cabela’s gift card donated by Adam Stein Construction.
Marcum told how the Maesner boat was out early, braving the chilly weather.
“They froze their butts off but they did bring in some good fish,” Marcum said.
Fifth went to Mark Patrick’s boat with his father, Frank, aboard and a total catch of 7.94 pounds. The fifth-place prize was a $75 Cabela’s gift card donated by Adam Stein Construction.
Other finishers were:
• Sixth: James Monroe with Barry Ranken and Darel Ty and 7.2 pounds.
• Seventh: John Walters with Corey Walters and 6.18 pounds.
• Eighth: Terry Grisham with Ryne Rice and Ryan Simpson and 4.9 pounds.
• Ninth: Kyle Wattenburg with 4.88 pounds.
• 10th: David Whitney with Kevin Geer and Thomas Mead and 4.42 pounds.
