SALEM — Two Wallowa County organizations are among the 55 projects awarded a total of $221,535 through the Oregon Arts Commission’s FY2022 Arts Build Communities grant program, the commission announced Friday, Feb. 11.
The program targets underserved audiences in Oregon, the announcement stated.
“This program provides financial support to arts and other community-based organizations for projects that address a local community problem, issue or need through an arts-based solution,” said Arts Commission Vice Chairman Harlen Springer, who led one of two review panels. “Local citizens employ creative thinking and collective response to identify a local need and provide an arts-based solution.”
The grants also spark and leverage many other investments and resources, serving as a catalyst for greater economic and civic impact, Springer said.
In recent years, ABC projects attracted more than $600,000 in additional investment, much of it representing salaries paid to artists and others as well as products and services purchased in the funded communities. The grants are made possible through a funding partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
This year’s projects include:
• Fishtrap Inc. of Enterprise, which will receive $3,000 to support the 14th year of Fishtrap’s NEA Big Read. Requested funds will be used for presenter honorariums, purchasing books and supplies and promotional efforts. Just last month, Fishtrap received another $10,000 Arts Learning Funding grant to support young writers.
• The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph will receive $3,000 to support “Rez Ball and More,” an exhibit featuring Nez Perce Indian athletes and contests through art; and a three-on-three basketball weekend with high school boys and girls from the Colville, Lapwai and Umatilla reservations and local Joseph, Enterprise and Wallowa schools. Some 50 students and coaches will play ball and socialize with students and coaches from other schools.
Requested funds will be used to offset Tamástslikt expenses in copying material for exhibit, paying artists and writers to prepare materials for exhibit, curating the exhibit, travel and other expenses for athletes and other costs associated with ball games and related activities.
