JOSEPH — There are many volunteers at Chief Joseph Days Rodeo that help the attraction get up and running during the last week of July each year. Those of all ages do various jobs from lugging cattle and horses back and forth to waiting at the gate and helping set up stands.

However, some younger volunteers during the afternoon on the weekdays get to help out not just around the events, but on horseback inside of the arena.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.