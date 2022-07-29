JOSEPH — There are many volunteers at Chief Joseph Days Rodeo that help the attraction get up and running during the last week of July each year. Those of all ages do various jobs from lugging cattle and horses back and forth to waiting at the gate and helping set up stands.
However, some younger volunteers during the afternoon on the weekdays get to help out not just around the events, but on horseback inside of the arena.
Tylee Evans and Lauren McBurney spend a lot of the time sitting idly by on their horses during steer wrestling competitions, but when they are called into action they have a pretty important objective.
“We mainly just chase the cows to the other end of the arena,” Evans said, “it keeps everything going faster and smoother so they don’t get loose. Then you have to have much more problems.”
So after the steer wrestlers tie up the cows and finish a round, Evans and McBurney guide the cows with their steeds away from the action.
McBurney has volunteered at the event before, but the 14-year-old from Joseph has just recently been working inside of the ring.
“This is my first year helping with slack, but I volunteered other times just not with slack,” she said.
Having rode on a horse since before she could work, Evans', who is also 14 but from Enterprise, favorite part of working the rodeo is pretty obvious.
“Anytime I’m on my horse in an arena (during) an event,” Evans said.
McBurney’s favorite parts about working the rodeo are not just the connections, but the ability to observe rodeo workers up close on a major stage.
“We all come to the rodeo to watch the rodeo, so it’s super fun to see all these professionals do what they grew up doing,” McBurney said.
For Evans, Chief Joseph Days is more than just a volunteer gig. Having worked at the rodeo since she was about 5 or 6, her grandfather Terry Jones is the president of the Chief Joseph Days directors, while her mom Teah Jones is also on the Chief Joseph Days Board.
This event is something that all of her relatives tend to be at, giving them the chance to all have some quality time they don’t often get.
“My favorite part is just getting to spend it (the rodeo) with my family and work together with my brothers, my mom and my grandparents … because it’s the only time we’re all together,” she said.
