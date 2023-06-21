LOSTINE — For a jaunt through some of Wallowa County’s most beautiful country, this year’s Lostine River Run will take place Saturday, July 1, according to a press release.
Prices for the 5K and 10K adult runners are $45 in advance and $55 on race day. Kids 12 and younger are charged $15.
Adults competing in the 1-mile contest are charged $15 in advance and $20 on race day. Kids 12 and younger are charged $5. Organized by the Rotary Club of Wallowa County, all proceeds benefit Rotary Youth programs and Memorial Scholarship Funds.
Participants can register online at UltrasignUp.com. Registrants do not need to create an account with UltraSignUP. They can register as a guest.
The point-to-point course, which follows the Lostine River, offers runners 10K, 5K and 1-mile options. The course is fast, accurately measured and mostly on pavement, though it has the feel of a trail run because of the beauty of the natural surroundings.
It is dog- and stroller-friendly; however, participants are bused to the start, something to keep in mind when planning for four-legged or four-wheeled participants.
The mostly downhill course has gentle rolling hills in the first half and a small hill near the end.
“Don’t let those tiny little hills deter you, though,” said Eric Jensen, race director of Eastern Oregon Sports Training. “The courses are absolutely beautiful.”
The race is broken down into several categories, mostly by age and gender.
Participants should gather at the parking lot of the old Providence Academy at 723 College St. in Lostine. There, buses will take racers to the starting line.
The race-day schedule is:
• 7-8 a.m.: Check-in and late registration.
• 8:15 a.m.: Buses leave for the starting lines.
• 9 a.m.: 5K and 10K start.
• 10 a.m.: 1-mile race starts.
• About 10:15 a.m.: Awards.
Because the timing chip is located on the back of the race bib number, participants are asked to not remove this chip from the bib. The number should always be worn on the runner’s chest. Prizes will be given to overall winners and top Masters in the 5K & 10K runs. Medals and ribbons will be given to the top five finishers in each age group in each run and walk.
