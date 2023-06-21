LostineRiverRun2013.jpg

A total of 62 runners take off at the starting point in the 5K Run during the 25th Lostine River Run Saturday, July 6, 2013. Ten years later, the run will take place again Saturday, July 1, 2023.

 Wallowa County Chieftain/File Photo

LOSTINE — For a jaunt through some of Wallowa County’s most beautiful country, this year’s Lostine River Run will take place Saturday, July 1, according to a press release.

Prices for the 5K and 10K adult runners are $45 in advance and $55 on race day. Kids 12 and younger are charged $15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.