JOSEPH — Submissions for the annual Wild Landscape Exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture are due June 19 by midnight, according to a press release.

This year, the exhibit focuses on the Imnaha terrain and what makes it wild. Artists are invited to a noon lunch and lecture Saturday, April 30, to kick off the event at the Imnaha Tavern.

Speakers to discuss the history and science behind the terrain will be at the event. Artists are not required to attend to participate in the exhibit.

The exhibit will celebrate Imnaha’s diverse and wild lands, which means the landscape is the focal point, no human-made objects or structures should be visible in the artworks.

Each submission is $5 and up to three pieces can be submitted. All media are welcome. Cash prizes will be awarded.

The exhibit runs July 29 through Sept.9.

RSVP by emailing exhibits@josephy.org. To apply to the Imnaha Exhibit, visit https://josephy.org/imnaha-submission-form?blm_aid=15724.

For more information, contact Dawn Norman, Josephy Center program director at programs@josephy.org or call 541-432-0505 ext. 1111.

