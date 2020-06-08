Enterprise, Ore.— The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awarded Wallowa County Health Care District with a $152,000 grant to help Wallowa Memorial Hospital purchase the county’s only 4-wheel drive ambulance and its only ambulance with a neonatal transporter.
“It is critical that we ensure every individual, family and community has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their physical address. We are grateful to organizations like Wallowa County Health Care District that are leveraging modern technology and innovation to help provide top quality care throughout their region,” said Steve Moore, executive director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.
Before the grant, the hospital was relying on life flight helicopters to make transfers for all patients in remote areas, but extreme weather conditions sometimes prevented helicopters from reaching patients or making safe transfers. The neonatal specialized equipment will allow the hospital to transport high-risk and critically ill newborns for the first time.
The grant to Wallowa County Health Care District reflects Murdock Trust’s continued investment in the Pacific Northwest, having donated more than $1 billion to nonprofits that serve the Pacific Northwest since 1975.
“We are so grateful for the generous support from Murdock and the Wallowa community,“ said Tim Peck, Wallowa Memorial Hospital EMS Director. “This new ambulance is going to make a big difference. The neonatal transporter equipment will be a great resource when treating and transferring newborns, something we did not have access to before. It will also help us reach patients in the rugged terrain of the Wallowa Mountains, especially during the winter season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.