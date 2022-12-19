I’m lucky. We’re lucky, living in this Walllowa place.
The few of us, only some 7,000, living along rivers and in the shadow of the mountains, in canyons and breaks, and on prairies and croplands. And in small towns where we meet each other in the post office or at the coffee shop, in the aisles at Safeway or the Dollar Stretcher in Enterprise, at close-by markets in the smaller towns.
We have good restaurants and good mechanics, a plumber or electrician when we need one. We have a vigorous health care system with a growing range of specialists and well-equipped and staffed schools working with our children. We even have alternative health workers and schools for those of us who don’t fit the normal.
We’re not in Ukraine, dodging Russian missiles, nor on the streets of Tehran, fearing the ayatollahs. We’re not in Syria or Ethiopia, on one side or the other of a civil war, or in Somalia starving or watching others starve. We’re not on the wrong side of a religious or cultural divide in China or a dozen other countries.
We’re not in Florida or Louisiana, wondering when the next hurricane will hit, in California wondering how long the drought will persist. We’re not houseless on the streets of Portland or Seattle.
And we are not — the vast majority of us who live here — descendants of the original people who were forcibly removed in 1877. Our generational memories do not make us feel like we are still living in exile from an ancient homeland. We were not "adopted out” because our parents were Indians and we needed to become white. We didn’t go to government or church-run boarding schools where our hair was cut and our mouths washed with soap for saying words in our Native language. Nor, more importantly for generational trauma, did our parents and grandparents.
No matter how much we love this place, or how long we have lived here, we cannot understand generational ties to land, or generational trauma of removal and the 150-year suppression of language and culture.
———
There are a few among the 7,000 of us who live here who do not feel so lucky — or in fact have had and have real misfortune in our lives. We are not immune to grave illnesses, to domestic violence, to poverty struck for reasons sometimes understandable but oftentimes not. We are children — and adults! — who don’t feel welcome, don’t feel like we fit into this womb of Wallowa. We might not fit or feel fit because of our looks, color, or differences from the mainstream on gender or religion.
So my happiness here is tempered by some of my neighbors’ distress. Tempered too by the fate of women in Iran, ordinary citizens in the cities and towns of Ukraine, refugees from drought and violence struggling to cross borders into safer places. By the fires and floods that plague my fellow citizens in other places. By the political rancor that goes on and on.
I’ve lived in small towns most of my life, in Minnesota, in California when 15,000 was a small town, in a Turkish village and in Enterprise and Joseph here in Wallowa land. And small towns have something to teach, I think. In small towns we can put aside differences of religion, of wealth, and even of color to help each other. To take care. Fire departments don’t ask political questions or the name of your church. Our doctors and hospital don’t collect charges from everyone. Some of my old friends of decades here believe and vote differently, but greet me in the post office and, when I still had skis on my winter legs, talk warmly at the ski run.
But, you say, Ukranians and Russians lived side by side successfully for decades, Jews and Arabs for centuries. And our own old history of abuse of Native Americans?
At this winter solstice, in this season of peace, we make amends, take special care of our close neighbors, and congratulate each other on the good things — think of those Argentines screaming in the streets, forgetting their poverty and inflation in the wake of their national team’s World Cup victory in soccer. Think too that the French, in defeat, and with their star player being still a star and a young man of African descent, went home with heads high and talk of the next World Cup.
Kind Nez Perce friends remind us that although this place is our home, and they thank us for taking care of it, it is still their Native homeland. Maybe there is a lesson here, maybe a spirit of cooperation and renewal in Nez Perce Country can spread. May it — and my own good fortune — can spread from town to town to the villages of Ukraine and Argentina, and to the women in the streets of Iran.
That’s my solstice prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.