Rich Wandschneider quickly dons his robe early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a chilling Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge. Wannschneider was the lone founder of the 16-year-old event to participate this year.

Sixteen years ago, on Jan. 1, 2007, five of us braved the cold waters of Wallowa Lake.

We held hands, ran in and leapt out. The five of us were all newcomers to the county, with me being the only one with more than 30 years tenure. There were three men and two women— one of the men has moved away and one of the women chooses not to join today’s throng. One woman, Beth Gibans, has passed, and so the Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge is now a memorial to her.

Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.

