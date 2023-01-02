Rich Wandschneider quickly dons his robe early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a chilling Beth Gibans Memorial Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge. Wannschneider was the lone founder of the 16-year-old event to participate this year.
Sixteen years ago, on Jan. 1, 2007, five of us braved the cold waters of Wallowa Lake.
We held hands, ran in and leapt out. The five of us were all newcomers to the county, with me being the only one with more than 30 years tenure. There were three men and two women— one of the men has moved away and one of the women chooses not to join today’s throng. One woman, Beth Gibans, has passed, and so the Wallowa Lake Polar Bear Plunge is now a memorial to her.
The second year there might have been eight or 10, and the following year 15 or 16. I don’t remember at what point it took off, but it has.
This Jan. 1, 2023, bystanders — and there are always bystanders holding towels and taking photos and videos with their smartphones — estimated over 100 plungers. The parking lot at the boat ramp at the near end of the lake was certainly full.
I arrived at the same time as the Brinks — Gregg is a perennial — and we thought we were early, but 15 minutes before 10 a.m., the lot was full, people in jackets and bathrobes were stomping their feet near the water, and we had a walk to get there.
One thing hasn’t changed: the gaiety of it all. People you haven’t seen since summer, or since last New Year’s Day, come up with smiles on their faces and shake hands or give hugs. Young children shiver next to parents—the first time really is a bit of a scare. The photography has started, and people begin looking at their cellphone clocks.
And I start noticing who is here. Many old friends. Agency folks — fire folks, Wallowa Resources, Josephy Center, Safe Harbors, et al. — are well-represented, but so too are the ranchers and farmers, the medical community and retirees, timber folks and college kids. There are many faces that I don’t recognize at all. Some of them remember me from a previous plunge; some are probably from Union County — i remember La Grande people last year.
And there is color and difference in the crowd! The faces are not all white, as they were those first few years, as they were for the first many years that I lived in Wallowa County. In the 1980s, there were several brown adoptees — our family among the white families bringing in brown children. Most of those families and children moved away when the kids were in school and started getting noticed — cute little brown kids until 12 or 13, when brown children become some kind of threat. Threat to the past? Threat to whiteness?
—
Then, all of a sudden, it’s time. The smartphones are ticking to 10; the crowd stretches across the beach and someone begins a countdown — 10-9-8-7….
We’re spread from the boat ramp east for a long way, and the count reaches from west to east. Then we’re off. The rule — if there is such a thing — is that you have to submerge, you have to dive in and get your hair and face wet.
Then, it’s over. The smartphones still clicking. More handshakes and hugs. Some but not too much shivering, as, miraculously, bodies steam with the cold water and air, sending messages to the brains that it’s “gonna be all right.” Latecomers are stripping and jumping in as the mass of us head to cars. Car heaters are running. There’s even a small heated trailer in the lot this year.
Later in the day people are still gushing. We did it. Another year.
I told a young Birkmaier boy, shivering before the start, thinking that it might be his first, that the New Year’s Plunge was almost as important as the county fair. And it is. And what is cool about it is that you don’t need a lamb or steer to participate. You don’t have to buy a theater ticket or pay a cover charge. If you lack transportation someone will get you there — or you walk.
Seattle has its Seahawks and Portland its Blazers, and fandom crosses political, social and religious grounds. Good — but there’s that ticket and parking place to pay for, and TV subscription to watch from home. After the game, fans retreat to their political and social enclaves.
None of that stuff at our plunge at Wallowa Lake. There are Catholics and Baptists and Jews, the unchurched and the avowedly anti-church. I recognize political lefties along with Trumpsters, gays and straights. New people — La Grande people, college roommates, people who’ve lived here forever, brown and white — join each year and are welcomed into the crowd.
And neighbors who disagree agree on Jan. 1. We’ll see each other in the post office we share — and we’ll smile the New Year’s Smile.
———
Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.
