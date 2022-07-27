PORTLAND — St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church’s Main Street Garden has received a grant of $2,230 to add fruit trees and fruit bushes, along with a deer fence, to expand its offerings to the local food bank, Wallowa County Alternative Education High School and Head Start, according to a press release.

The American Association of Retired Persons announced the award Monday, July 25, as part of an effort to help communities across Oregon that are working to become more livable for residents of all ages. AARP is working in partnership with local leaders, organizations and dedicated residents to help make that vision a reality.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.