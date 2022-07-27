PORTLAND — St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church’s Main Street Garden has received a grant of $2,230 to add fruit trees and fruit bushes, along with a deer fence, to expand its offerings to the local food bank, Wallowa County Alternative Education High School and Head Start, according to a press release.
The American Association of Retired Persons announced the award Monday, July 25, as part of an effort to help communities across Oregon that are working to become more livable for residents of all ages. AARP is working in partnership with local leaders, organizations and dedicated residents to help make that vision a reality.
“St. Patrick Church's Main Street Garden will be able to continue transforming the church's lawn into an edible garden, Vicar Katy Nesbitt said. “AARP funding will pay for fencing, fruit trees and bushes that will be tended by our elderly congregation to serve customers of our local food bank as well as two local schools.”
Four Age-Friendly Communities grantees were chosen from across the state. Grants were also awarded to Ashland Senior Services, the city of Philomath and Grow Portland.
The grants fund innovative projects that inspire change in transportation, public spaces, diversity and inclusion and civic engagement. The grantees were chosen from applicants for the national AARP Community Challenge Grant and are funded by AARP Oregon. In June, six national grantees were announced.
“AARP Oregon Age-Friendly Communities Grants seek to help communities like Enterprise become great places for people of all backgrounds, abilities and ages, especially people 50-plus,” said Bandana Shrestha, AARP Oregon state director. “We know that quick-action projects like these can spark innovation and catalyze long-lasting change.”
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. To learn more about Oregon AARP, visit www.states.aarp.org/oregon/, or follow @AARPOR on Twitter and facebook.com/AARPOregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.