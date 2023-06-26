Why are we so upset?
When I moved to Oregon and Wallowa County in 1971, the world was in turmoil. Vietnam was at the center of it, the country still drafting young men to fight and die there, and the public deeply divided on it. President Lyndon Johnson had not run for reelection because of it, and Richard Nixon defeated a weak Hubert Humphrey — Johnson’s vice president — because of it. He claimed to have a plan to end it.
Nineteen-seventy-one was the year that Daniel Ellsberg released the Pentagon Papers, which he had helped prepare while at the Rand Corp., and which detailed American mistakes and early warnings about the perils of war in Vietnam. Ellsberg, a former Marine, tried to get U.S. senators and congressmen to release the information, but when he was rebuffed, turned to the press. The “papers” hit The New York Times and The Washington Post about the time I hit Wallowa County.
War was not the only thing on people’s minds in 1971. There were hippies and music festivals, hangovers from the riots that followed the Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy assassinations. And the country was in the middle of a back to the land movement — which we were part of. Young people were fleeing cities in our Volkswagen bugs and campers, looking for some kind of calm and a life away from conflict. And Vietnam vets were among those back-to-the-landers here and elsewhere.
On my first day on the job at the Wallowa County Extension office, my new boss, the Wyoming cowboy named Chuck Gavin loaded me in District Ranger Keith Zobell’s truck for a 10-hour road trip and introduction to the county and the people. Chuck, the favorite boss I ever had, was a life-long Republican who would later claim that if he’d had me for five more years I’d have had short hair and voted R. Chuck, who’d gained a Purple Heart in World War II, didn’t have much use for religion, and I kept him posted on the Moral Majority as it marched into politics.
The point is that in the turmoil of 1971, young and old, new Oregonians and old-timers, reached across political, religious, and sometimes even racial lines to get along. Over the next few years we would do battle over Title IX and women’s sports, the timber wars of the 1980s, and welcoming the Nez Perce back to their Wallowa Homeland.
But there is something different about the upset today. Something harsher and harder than war. When it comes to abortion, gay pride, drag queens, immigration, or even religion — and even within one Christian or Moslem denomination — you are on one side or the other. And the sides tend to line up with political parties. My old staunch Republican anti-church boss would have a hard time today, as do some Democrats who want their personal weapons and distrust the government on guns.
One out — similar to the one I took and so many young Americans took in the 1970s — is to move.
It’s been called the “great shift,” and means that people who believe together tend to move and congregate — liberals to California and Oregon; conservatives to Florida and Texas. They end up in the same place, but they move AWAY from what they disagree with or don’t understand or can’t cope with. In the Northwest, the movement is away from homeless people on the streets, petty crime, and gun laws. And some who find their way to Wallowa and other Eastern Oregon counties are still not satisfied and want to move us to Idaho. Meanwhile, doctors and some women who don’t want to be pregnant or fear for complications with their pregnancies are leaving Idaho.
And round and round we go.
I think what we’ve lost is our sense of humor.
Chuck Gavin, who’d grown up with Mormons and considered himself a Jack Mormon, could joke with Zobell about how Ezra Taft Benson, an elder in the LDS Church and secretary of agriculture under Eisenhower, had peppered the entire Forest Service with Mormons. And he could tell one prominent local bureaucrat that the women he desired already had a girlfriend. And tell newcomers that if God had wanted backpackers he wouldn’t have invented horses.
You might argue that abortion and fentanyl are not laughing matters, but neither were war or cross-dressing or trade with Communist China in the 1970s. The Smothers Brothers could and did pillory the Vietnam War on their TV show. Walter Brennan and Red Skelton performed in drag on Skelton's TV show. And Jewish comedians Mort Saul and Shelly Berman made fun of their ghetto roots on comedy records. Humor softens. Laughs heal.
There is the upcoming Las Vegas cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Maybe we’re turning a corner.
