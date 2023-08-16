People drop in at the Josephy Center Library wanting information on early Wallowa County relatives, or events, or stories. Some seem focused on family trees, and have gaps that they want to fill in. They show me family trees on their phones, tell me about the information that they found at ancestry.com, and in church or school files, and wonder who else might help with completing the tree.
Others are more interested in the stories, and have questions about a family’s first arrival in the Wallowa or the great aunts and uncles they’d heard about in stories. They want to know about the building of the courthouse or the amusement park at Wallowa Lake.
We have books for all of them: Irene Barklow’s books on Wallowa County schools, post offices, and the “Gateway to the Wallowas;” Grace Bartlett’s books on the early settlers and the first days of Indian and settler interaction before the Nez Perce War. Caroline Wasson Thomason wrote a novel, “In the Wallowas,” which painted a romantic picture of an Indian interpreter coming with Chief Joseph on his last visit and falling in love with a local ranch girl — the fiction is draped around real dates and stories of Joseph’s last visit.
We have Gerald Tucker, Grace Jordan, and a fistful of other storytellers on the Snake River Country. We have the Horner papers, and I can now tell people that the Oregon Historical Society has them online. And I tell them that the Wallowa County Chieftain has an old-fashioned “newspaper morgue”—copies saved off the press as they are published. I’ve spent a few hours there myself, going big page by big page through Chieftains from over 100 years!
And now I can give a new source for Wallowa Country information to visitors and residents alike — the Wallowa History Center at 602 W. First St. in Wallowa. Mary Ann Burrows and Marilyn Hulse have been collecting stories and photos for years in the lower valley, and now they have a place to put them. And they have David Weaver, recently retired from the Oregon Department of Forestry, who brings years of poking in family and community history, and an amazing knowledge of early photos and photographers.
A few weeks ago Blaine Hayes stopped me to ask about the original diggers of valley irrigation ditches. Someone had told him that they thought there was Chinese labor involved. I knew about the massacre of Chinese miners on the Snake River, and was once told that there were signs outside of Enterprise advising dogs and people of Chinese descent to be gone by nightfall. But I had heard nothing about Chinese laborers here in the valley. I called David, and he did not have direct information, but does have an early photograph of Enterprise “businessmen” that includes someone with a traditional queue — the pigtail worn by men from some provinces in China. And he had a newspaper clipping about the Chinese owner of a hotel in early Enterprise. This man had adopted a European-sounding name. We don’t know how valuable that was to him or his business.
There is a new pair of beaded Nez Perce gloves at the Wallowa County Museum. A local rancher used to butcher a steer for visiting Indians who came to work on ranches and in harvests. A photo of workers at the Bly Ranch in canyon country shows a tepee and cowboys in front of it, one of them with long braids but the same chaps that his white counterparts are wearing. The text says the white cowboy could speak some Nez Perce.
A very early Chief Joseph Days Queen told me that as a young girl — probably in the late 1940s — she had had her foot traced by a Native woman who produced a pair of moccasins within the rodeo week. And there were once Indian princesses at Chief Joseph Days, and we have a photo of the head-dressed and moccasined Nez Percians with their saxes and trumpets in the 1947 CJD parade.
I write this to encourage readers to search memories and photo albums for early Wallowa history. David Weaver and I are especially interested in the early days of White-Indian interactions, and in the Indians who came, even before Chief Joseph Days, to trade hides for finished gloves and moccasins, and to work in the harvests and brandings.
But — if you have logging stories that will help Gwen Trice tell her Maxville stories, of Chinese laborers or restaurants, or other stories and photos of the Wallowa’s storied past, get them out of your closet and to Gwen, or to the History Center in Wallowa, the County Museum, or me at the Josephy Center.
Correction
The original version of this column incorrectly listed the address for the Wallowa History Center, which is at 602 W. First St. in Wallowa. Also, the name of Mary Ann Burrows was misspelled. The column has been corrected.
———
Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.
