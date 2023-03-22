Russell Ford passed away a couple of weeks ago. He was, like me, 80. In fact, we got to celebrate our 80th together at the new Lostine Tavern in October. I’m happy for that.

But it occurs to me now that time has passed, and many of the people that Russell and I dealt with at the OK Theatre and the bookstore decades ago are gone. New people seeing the OK being refurbished, going to plays at the Elgin Opera House, seeing the glass mugs at Terminal Gravity or seeing new glassware turned out at Moonshine Glass might not know that it was all Russell’s doing.

Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.

