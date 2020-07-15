ENTERPRISE — Saying “it is with regret but based on an abundance of caution concerning COVID-19,” this year’s Main Street Show and Shine scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15 has been canceled, according to a press release from the show's organizers.
“The COVID-19 risk is more than we care to go through,” said Doug Crow, co-owner of Main Street Motors and a co-chairman of the organizational committee.
The Enterprise City Council had considered an event permit for the Show and Shine on Monday, July 13, but delayed any action on the permit since the organizing committee planned to meet July 14 to decide on plans for this year.
City Fire Chief Paul Karvoski expressed to the council July 13 his opposition to holding the Show and Shine because of the difficulty in social distancing during such an event.
When the committee met July 14, members decided against it.
“This would’ve been seventh year of having local people display collector cars, trucks, muscle cars and others,” Crow said.
The event usually has about 130 entries in six or seven categories. Winners receive bronze or glass trophies. It includes the car show on Main Street from Depot to River streets, as well as a breakfast put on by the local Elks Lodge, poker runs sponsored by merchants, street dances, concerts, yard sales, a merchant walk.
“It was just a fun event to do,” Crow said.
He confirmed that what money had been spent by organizers was on items that could mostly be held over for next year’s event. He said only about 19 preregistrations had been received, a low number but understandable given the pandemic. He said their preregistration fees of $15 will be returned.
Although the main event will not take place, local collector car owners are invited to take part in a cruise past the Wallowa County Senior Living Center in Enterprise and the Alpine House Assisted Living in Joseph on Saturday, Aug. 15. Crow said the cruise also may include other points of interest in Wallowa County.
Those interested in participating should call Maury Bunn at 541-398-0974.
Plans are for the show to return next year.
“We are all committed and anxious to be back in 2021 for our return of the show,” the press release stated. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year who also share our excitement in showing off the county’s cars and trucks and our out-of-county visitors with their beautiful machines.”
