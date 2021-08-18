ENTERPRISE — The free 2021 Main Street Show and Shine Event will be returning this year Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, after taking last year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
This annual event is held on Main Street in Enterprise and activities include a participant cruise to the Imnaha Store and Tavern on Friday at noon. Registered participants will meet behind the Market Place in Joseph to prepare for this cruise.
When they return, the public is invited to Warde Park in downtown Enterprise for a concert by the local band “No Boundaries,” from 5-8 p.m.
Vendors offering food and refreshments will be onsite and nearby in downtown Enterprise for this event.
At 7 a.m. Saturday, the participants will begin parking their classic and special-interest cars, trucks and other items on wheels for the public to view. The Enterprise Elks Lodge No. 1829 will be serving breakfast at the garage of Main Street Motors at 311 West Main. Starting from 7-10 a.m. Money raised from the breakfast goes toward Elks scholarships and other programs.
After breakfast, the public is invited to view all of the vehicles parked downtown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Awards and many specially designed and built trophies will be presented beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Best of Show and the People’s Choice Awards are two different cast-bronze sculptures produced by Parks Bronze and TW Bronze, both on Golf Course Road in Enterprise. Beautiful pottery and glass awards from Olaf, Ted Juve and also Sterling Webb of Moonshine Glass, featuring some of the last of Russell Ford’s blown glasses.
Nearly 100 registrations had been received as of Thursday, Aug. 12, and more than 140 participants were expected attend this year’s event.
Also noteworthy is that 16 vendors have requested to also participate in the show this year from three nearby counties.
Upon conclusion of the event, participants will drive from downtown Enterprise to the senior care homes in Enterprise and Joseph.
