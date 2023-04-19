One of the good things going on in Wallowa County right now is the attention to workforce — or middle income — housing. Housing is a problem in many cities and in popular rural places where tourism and second homes are part of the economy. It’s party to the division of wealth problem in America — but that one is too big to solve at a county level.

But housing? The idea that everyone should have a home, a house or apartment that is warm and comfortable and safe? That seems like something we can attend to locally, and like something that can actually unite the county across political, religious and economic lines.

Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.

