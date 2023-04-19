One of the good things going on in Wallowa County right now is the attention to workforce — or middle income — housing. Housing is a problem in many cities and in popular rural places where tourism and second homes are part of the economy. It’s party to the division of wealth problem in America — but that one is too big to solve at a county level.
But housing? The idea that everyone should have a home, a house or apartment that is warm and comfortable and safe? That seems like something we can attend to locally, and like something that can actually unite the county across political, religious and economic lines.
Businesses, clinics, the hospital and schools all need workers, and most jobs in Wallowa County do not pay enough for the worker to afford to buy a $300,000-$400,000 house. And rentals are few. Young families who currently do rent hang onto the rental, as it is too expensive to buy. Too expensive, too, for the sons and daughters you’d like to see come home after college. And house prices keep going up as retires from places with higher current home prices cash in there and buy here. The number of second homes — people with urban or suburban wealth, often generated by the appreciation of houses, is taking houses off the rental and cash markets, as is the more profitable business of vacation rentals.
After a few stutter-starts with city councils and groups of citizens trying to address the housing problem, Wallowa Resources has stepped up to form a new organization, Working Homes, to do it. Wallowa Resources Executive Director Nils Christoffersen and Nels Gabbard, a retiree who has extensive background in building and housing and is part of the new organization, did a recent program at the Josephy Center to explain Working Homes.
Working Homes has an option to purchase 21 acres near Joseph. They are exploring the “community land trust” model, in which the trust owns the land — and takes away that big chunk of housing costs; houses and apartments are owned and/or rented by residents.
The other is a plan to buy the EM&M building from its current owners, Ralph Swinehart and Janet Pulsifer, and use leverage as a nonprofit to upgrade — e.g., improve utilities — while retaining it as affordable, workforce housing.
Two reasonable ideas addressing the county’s housing problem. It seems to me that is just a start. For this kind of thing to work, more people like the unnamed owner of the 21-acre parcel and Ralph and Janet have to step up and make their properties part of the solution. Which might mean foregoing higher profits from other potential uses.
And in an age when wealth is worth and wealth is created by squeezing profit out of every possible transaction, that’s a hard sell.
It has not always been so. Yes, there have always been the poor and the wealthy, and there have always been some who put wealth at the top of their career goals. But this attention to wealth and its huge discrepancies are a product of our times.
I can understand how people who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, who watched “Wall Street” the movie, and have been fed a steady diet of the power of profit, cannot imagine a society where profit is not the primary motivator of human behavior. They have watched Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos and their companies soar, watched them accumulate billions and build spaceships. Seen the stats on American CEOs making hundreds of times what their workers earn while counterparts in other countries settle for more modest compensation.
They’ve watched the rich and famous on television and maybe tried to find a little fame — and dreamed of wealth — themselves on YouTube.
A new documentary playing on public television has me thinking about wealth and power — and the power of ideas, words and song. It’s called “The Movement and the Madman,” and follows the newly elected Richard Nixon and his famous sidekick, Henry Kissinger, as they escalate the Vietnam War and try to force the North Vietnamese to surrender. Their plan is to make the enemy think that Nixon is just “mad” enough to use a nuclear weapon.
On the other side of it is a movement, orchestrated in part by a 25-year-old student named Sam Brown, to stop the War with a “Vietnam Moratorium.” And on Oct. 15, 1969, millions of Americans — business and labor leaders, Republican and Democratic politicians, civil rights leaders, veterans against the war and ordinary citizens — stopped what they were doing in a nationwide protest.
The war didn’t stop, but the documentary makers say that it might have stopped Nixon from using nukes. Believe that or not, in October 1969 millions of Americans — the famous and the regular — followed their consciences.
I think following conscience rather than profit might just help with housing — and who knows where it goes from there.
Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.
