The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program is an annual event held each year in each state (or department, as the Legion likes to say).
The American Legion Department of Oregon has released the topics for the annual oratorical high school scholarship program! I will post dates and locations as I receive them, but the local post contest is usually in December, with district contests in January, state (department) contests in February and March or April for the national contest.
The American Legion Oratorical Contest exists to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. At each level of the contest, students can win scholarship money; more than $200,000 in scholarships is awarded nationally each year.
Students write and deliver an eight-to-10 minute speech on some aspect of the Constitution; in addition, at each level of the competition, students are asked to give a three-to-five-minute speech on an assigned topic.
Here are the assigned topics for 2023-24:
• The Second Amendment, on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.
• The Fifth Amendment, which limits governmental powers focusing on criminal procedures; for example, one of the clauses in the amendment states that criminal defendants may not be compelled to testify against themselves.
• The 23rd Amendment, which allows American citizens residing in the District of Columbia to vote for presidential electors, who in turn vote in the Electoral College for president and vice president.
• The 25th Amendment, Section 3, which allows for the voluntary transfer of presidential authority to the vice president (for example, in anticipation of a medical procedure) by the president declaring in writing to be unable to discharge the powers and duties of the presidency. The president regains those powers and duties upon declaring, in writing, to be again able to discharge them.
Last year we had a finalist for the Kruse Post 72 out of Enterprise. Joseph Fish earned $2,500 in total awards. Kruse Post 72 awarded him $500, District 6 awarded him $500 and he won $1,500 at the department level.
We are so happy to restart this program for our youth outreach.
Interested students can contact me at 281-786-5402 for more information about the contest.
Meanwhile, activities for Nov. 11, Veterans Day, are in the planning stage with our other service organizations.
Call me for more information. I’d love to hear from ya’ll and direct you to our service organizations with their contact information.
Maria Tye is the commander of the American Legion Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.
