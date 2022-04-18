JOSEPH — Tim and Shelley Marshall were named grand marshals of the 2022 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo during a program and dinner Saturday, April 16, in the Thunder Room of the Harley Tucker Arena in Joseph.
According to a press release issued about their selection as CJD grand marshals, the Marshalls have been Wallowa County residents for over 40 years. They raised two daughters here, both of whom graduated from Joseph High School.
Shelley started as a volunteer for the CJD Queen Coronation dinner in 1990, with Tim’s help. They spent many hours creating decorations, props and making the dinner a fun and festive event, the release stated.
In 1998, Shelley turned over the reins of the dinner to help in the hospitality room, where the couple spent 23 years. During that time, the room grew from a simple tent that served cold cuts and soft drinks to a large building that is now known to cowboys and cowgirls as one of the best of its kind in the Northwest. There, an average of 400 CJD contestants are served meals and the Marshalls are there from sunup to sundown.
“Shelley kept everyone who volunteered on their toes,” the release stated. “Her energy and dedication were unmatched; keeping up with her was not for the faint of heart.”
Tim was master of the grill and had his own dedicated barbecue are behind the hospitality room.
“Whether he liked it or not, he continually had a steady stream of visitors stopping in to compliment his cooking, have an ice-cold beer and steal a small bite of amazing food straight off the grill,” the release stated.
The Marshalls were awarded the coveted Justin Boot Committeeman of the Year Award, which only goes to 125 people a year nationwide. Shelley was a CJD committee member for 19 years.
