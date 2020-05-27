Hurricane Creek Grange is very pleased to announce that their selection to receive a $500.00 financial assistance award for this year is going to Kaylie Melville. She will be attending Corban college in Salem where she plans to pursue a certificate to teach Social Studies with 2 additional minors. She has participated in athletics, 4-H, FFA and church activities. She works on the family farm and is dedicated to returning to educate the future generations of farmers and ranchers. We feel that it is definitely worth investing in her future.
Melville earns Hurricane Creek Grange scholarship award
