JOSEPH — Back by popular demand is the Basic Metal Smithing Class at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, starting Saturday, March 13, according to a press release.
The class, which costs $75, will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a half-hour break for lunch.
Instructor Dona Miller will lead this one-day class on the properties of different metals, tools needed and how to use them. This class teaches the foundations that are the building blocks for creating jewelry, along with techniques for cutting, piercing, texturing, shaping, filing, sanding, finishing, polishing and more. These techniques will create a foundation upon which all other metal working techniques will build when you are creating jewelry. This will be done while making one-of-a-kind pendants.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/metalsclass. Preregister by Tuesday, March 9.
