The MidValley Theatre Company, based in Lostine, is holding auditions for its upcoming production of the unique and heartwarming play, “Common Threads” at the Lostine Presbyterian Church on September 15-17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each evening. The play, written and “sewn together” by Jennifer Hobbs and others in the theatre company, includes short excerpts from many plays, melded together into a coherent story. Parts are available for all ages, and in a variety of lengths. The play is scheduled for presentation at the O.K. Theatre in Enterprise the week before Thanksgiving. The auditions are informal. Everyone is welcome to audition, and to find a part in this community-based play that will suit them and be fun to act. For more information, contact Jennifer Hobbs at jhobbs@eoni.com or (541) 398-1055.
