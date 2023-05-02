The Missoula Children’s Theater returns to Wallowa County for two performances of the production “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6 at Wallowa School’s Beth Johnson Room.
Friday’s performance is at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s performance is at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students 12 years and older and free for students under 12 years. Tickets may be purchased online through the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, which is sponsoring the production, at www.josephy.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.
According to a press release issued by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Jim Caron and Matt Floerke adapted “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” with music and lyrics by Caron, Michael McGill, Greg Boris, and Amy Ellis.
The press release noted that the Missoula Children’s Theater, based in Missoula, Montana, has been putting on live theater in communities for more than four decades using local children as actors and assistant directors. This year the touring company will visit more than 1,200 communities. An audition was held in Wallowa on May 1 to select actors for this year’s performances. From that audition, 50-60 students, grades K-12, were selected to participate.
“The Emperor’s New Clothes,” a folktale originally written by Danish author Hans Cristian Andersen, tells the tale of an emperor who spent lavishly on his wardrobe but neglected his people and their needs. One day two swindlers came to town and told the emperor they could make him a beautiful suit of clothes that would be invisible to anyone who was stupid or incompetent. The emperor agrees and sets them up with looms to begin weaving his new suit.
The emperor and his officials check in periodically with the weavers (swindlers) to see the progress on the emperor’s suit. They comment on how wonderful the suit looks, not wanting to appear stupid or incompetent. Of course, there is no suit.
Finally, the day comes when the weavers announce the suit is finished. They go through the motions of dressing the emperor.in his new suit. The emperor then walks in a procession through town in front of his subjects all of whom, not wanting to appear stupid or incompetent, say nothing.
Suddenly a child blurts out the obvious: The emperor is wearing nothing at all! The people all realize they have been fooled but continue to say nothing. The emperor, though surprised, continues to walk through town, more proudly than ever displaying his fine suit.
For more information on “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” contact the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture at www.josephy.org.
