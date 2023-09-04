‘Real deal’ cowboy singer coming to OK

Dave Stamey, billed as the “Charlie Russell of country music,” headlines a Mule Days concert Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at the OK Theatre in Enterprise.

ENTERPRISE — Hells Canyon Mule Days isn’t just about the four-legged, long-eared critters, as local and visiting cowboy poets and musicians also are on the lineup for the Max Walker Memorial Cowboy Gathering.

The gathering will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the historic OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., in downtown Enterprise.

