ENTERPRISE — Hells Canyon Mule Days isn’t just about the four-legged, long-eared critters, as local and visiting cowboy poets and musicians also are on the lineup for the Max Walker Memorial Cowboy Gathering.
The gathering will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the historic OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., in downtown Enterprise.
Emcee Andy Bales will head up the evening’s entertainment lineup with his unique cowboy-flavored music and poetry. Bales was blessed to be born in Wallowa County and to be raised in the ranching communities of Joseph and Salmon, Idaho. He started playing the guitar at age 9 with the Old Time Fiddlers Association and has been wreaking musical havoc ever since. He always had a liking for the older traditional Western music with Marty Robbins, Johnny Cash, and Sons of the Pioneers as major influences.
He spent time working on smaller ranches growing up. He is a lover of mountains, music and Western history and culture. He enjoys riding and packing into the backcountry with stock and tries to do so as much as possible. He is enjoying retirement in Salmon with his wife, Debbie, and their equine packing partners.
Attendees can listen to cowboy tales and also enjoy some toe-tapping traditional cowboy tunes. The evening lineup of poets and musician includes Panhandle Cowboys; JB Barber and Dave Fulfs; Lonnie Shurtleff, the Electric Cowboy; Roger McGee; Wind Dancer Flutes, (Native flutes); musician John Grant, vocals and guitar; and cowboy poet John Silvera.
Admission is a $10 donation for adults and $5 for youths 12 years and younger. The admission funds support the Max Walker Memorial Scholarships and contribute to Wallowa County students’ higher education. All the entertainers contribute and support the scholarship fund by donating their time and talents. Their CDs will be available for purchase in the lobby of the OK Theatre.
The Max Walker Memorial Fund was established in 2005 by Hells Canyon Mule Days Inc., in the memory and honor of the late Max Walker, one of the founding fathers of the Mule Days event and the driving force of this annual event for 20 years.
The OK Theatre will host another Mule Days-related concert on Saturday night, when cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey takes the stage. Stamey, dubbed the “Charlie Russell of country music” by Cowboys and Indians magazine, has been a cowboy, a mule packer and a dude wrangler and now is among today’s most popular Western entertainers. He was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame in 2016 and is a seven-time winner of the Western Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award.
Stamey’s website notes that he’s performed for audiences in 23 states, “and finds that he prefers this to being stomped by angry horses.”
Andy Bales opens the Saturday concert at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for adults; tickets for children 12 and under are $15. Go to the website eventbrite.com to order tickets in advance; search for “Dave Stamey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.