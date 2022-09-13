ENTERPRISE — It was a smoky day with all the wildfires in Wallowa County, but that didn’t stop the 41st annual Hells Canyon Mule Days from braying its way through Enterprise.
Not like COVID-19 did the past two years.
ENTERPRISE — It was a smoky day with all the wildfires in Wallowa County, but that didn’t stop the 41st annual Hells Canyon Mule Days from braying its way through Enterprise.
Not like COVID-19 did the past two years.
Mule Days organizer Sondra Lozier said the contestant count was good and there were more than 80 mules entered in various classes.
“Friday and Sunday, the spectator count was lean from past events, and I think that was due to fire and smoke conditions,” Lozier said in a press release. “It seems to be the way it is in the past few weeks with our visitors being limited to enjoy our natural resources.”
The fires also limited vendors, she said. Lozier said she had five cancel the week prior to the event due to fires in their areas and some had to evacuate homes and shops. But there were four new vendors here this year.
“They said they would like to return next year, so I take that as a good sign,” Lozier said.
She said most visitors came from five states in the West, but one came from as far away as Pennsylvania.
“All in all, I think it was a great weekend and we are looking forward to 2023,” Lozier said.
Winners in the various categories included:
High Point Mule: Crestline Travelen.
• Winner: Ryleigh Phillips. Owner: Debbie Kellogg, Baker City.
Sponsored by Thompson Auto Supply and Eagle’s View Inn & Suites.
High Point Performance:
• 18 and older: Matt Fournier, Bend.
• 14-17 years: Ryleigh Phillips, Baker City.
• 13 and younger: Reagan Lash, Rathdrum, Idaho.
Sponsored by Community Bank, the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce and Carpet One Floors and Home.
High Point Gaming:
• 18 and older: Pam Fournier, Bend.
• 14-17 years: Ella Ragle, Pullman, Washington.
• 13 and younger: Jenni Barnhart, Post Falls, Idaho.
Sponsored by Bank of Eastern Oregon, Enterprise Animal Hospital and Ed Staub and Sons.
Wallowa County Mules: Team Bat and Bird
• Owner: Jim and Holly Akenson, Enterprise.
Sponsored by The Family of Lee Manes (1984 grand marshal).
Hard Luck Award:
• Suzanne Burkhart, North Plains.
Sponsored by Les Schwab Tire Center and the Wallowa County Chieftain.
Sportsmanship Award:
• Jeff Barnhart, Post Falls, Idaho.
Sponsored by Red Rose Boutique and Kellermann Logging.
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.