“Hmmm … hmmm … hmmm … do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do-ti-la-so-fa-mi-re-do.”
And with a few more warmup exercises done, the Wallowa Valley Chorale launched into another practice session on Sunday for its fall/Christmas concert to be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Enterprise Christian Church along the Joseph Highway just outside of Enterprise.
The 7 p.m. free concert is expected to last about an hour and will include a variety of offerings from “all over the map,” said Randy Morgan, one of the directors. They’ll include everything from “Christmas Canon,” “Psalm 95” and “Lamb of God” to “Down, Down the Chimney,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Something Told the Geese” to a couple audience singalongs of Christmas carols.
Many will be accompanied on the piano or by violinists Michaila Caine and Bailey Vernam. Directors include Morgan, Claudia Boswell and Helene Hipple. The 35- to 40-person choir includes singers ranging in age from 7 to 80. The group includes mostly female voices, but also a dozen or so men to provide the deeper range.
Although Sunday’s practice was at the Community Congregational Church and the performance will be at Enterprise Christian, choir members are from the community at large, Boswell said.
“Churches make the best place to rehearse because there’s room for us,” she said.
Morgan said his purpose in direction is to “put on an outstanding performance.”
The long-time music and math teacher at Enterprise School noted there’s a real similarity in music and math.
“They’re both right-brain activities,” he said.
He’s been taking part in the chorale since the 1970s and has directed for about 20 years.
Gail Swart, another former music teacher and one of the piano accompanists, has been involved with the chorale – including as a director – for more than 60 years. She wasn’t sure how long the chorale has been going on, but said, “I wasn’t the first director.”
Swart remains involved simply because “I love music.”
The group also performs a spring chorale with selections that pertain to that season. Morgan said selections will be varied, from pop and classical to spirituals.
He said that although the concerts are free and open to the public, they do accept donations to offset the costs of production. Those costs are largely in providing the sheet music for the performers. He said that to obtain the music and make copies usually costs from $60 to $70 per song.
“People have been very generous,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.