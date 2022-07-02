JOSEPH — A raffle for a chance to win one of two items related to American Indian will be held Friday, July 29, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, according to a press release.

The Native Sport Raffle will take place from 4-5 p.m. Tickets cost from $10-$25.

The prizes are a beaded bag made by Roger Amerman or a framed Indian relay race photograph by Dallas Dick.

Purchase tickets online or at the center.

Proceeds go to support the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture Exhibits there.

For more information, call 541-432-0505 or email artdirector@josephy.org.

