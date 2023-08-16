ArtContest.jpg

Crystal Newton's watercolor "Grande Ronde Spring" won first prize in the "Wild Landscape-North Country" exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.

 Crystal Newton/Josephy Center for Arts and Culture

JOSEPH — Watercolor artist Crystal Newton of Enterprise was awarded the first-place prize for her entry in the "Wild Landscape-North Country" exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.

Newton won $300 for her entry. It was one of 65 entries.

— Wallowa County Chieftain

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.