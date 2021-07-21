JOSEPH — A small celebration will take place to feature Nez Perce Indian artists at the Josephy Center for Art and Culture in Joseph on Friday, July 23, according to a press release.
The 7 p.m. celebration will feature artists Kellen Trenal and Phil Cash Cash, writer Beth Piatote and other Nez Perce writers and speakers who will read and reflect on their own work as it relates to maps, words, and images of the current exhibit, "Nez Perce Treaties and Reservations, 1855-Present."
Trenal is a multitalented performance and visual artist, a master beadworker and podcaster. Cash, who co-authored a book of area place names, is Cayuse-Nez Perce and enrolled on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Beth Piatote has written poems, plays and academic texts about the Indian experience. Along with other Nez Perce speakers, they are spending a week in their own "language camp" in the land of their grandparents.
There is no charge for the event, although donations are appreciated. There will be books and artwork for sale.
