ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap welcomes a Nimi’ipuu / Nez Perce artist as its spring writer in residence when Sarah Hennessey and guests present a free evening of storytelling, poetry and performance.
Hennessey and friends will be at Fishtrap’s headquarters, 107 W. Main St., on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
Special guests will include participants in Hennessey’s improvisation workshop, as well as students from some of the Wallowa County classrooms she visited during her five-week residency.
Hennessey is a poet, performer, playwright and youth-empowerment theater practitioner. From mid-April to mid-May, she is teaching in Wallowa County schools, leading an improv acting workshop and spending time writing inspired by the landscape of her Nimíipuu / Nez Perce homeland.
Hennessey’s work highlights the symbiosis of storytelling and language reclamation. By integrating her penchant for literature and performance into her educational outreach, she infuses her instruction with traditional and contemporary storytelling techniques.
Her work has been published in literary journals such as Yellow Medicine Review and Pork Belly Press. Her first short play, "Weet’u Naqaacnim ‘iceyeeye’" ("Not My Grandmother’s Coyote"), was featured in Lewis-Clark State College’s Humanifest in spring 2021.
Fishtrap’s writer-in-residence program is sponsored in part by the Kokanee Inn in Joseph and the Oregon Arts Commission.
