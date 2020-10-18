Eastern Oregon University recently released its 2020 Dean's List recipients, a list that included close to 600 students. Nine of the students listed had ties to Wallowa County, according to the school.
The students are Karli Bedard, Enterprise; Rylee Goller, Wallowa; Kayla Harvey, Joseph; Zane Hermens, Wallowa; Remington Hoffmeister, Enterprise; Robin Hopkins, Enterprise; Paige Hunting, Joseph; Heidi Niezen, Joseph; Amanda Veiga Esteves Vieira de Melo, Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.